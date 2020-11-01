Neymar has reportedly made a firm decision that he doesn’t want to seal a transfer back to Barcelona.

The Brazilian’s long-term future at current club Paris Saint-Germain has been in some doubt for a while now, perhaps arguably ever since he first made the move to the French capital in 2017.

Still, it seems the matter may be closer to being settled now as Neymar is said to have informed PSG of his willingness to sign a new contract as he has firmly shut the door on a return to Barcelona, according to AS.

This is a big call from Neymar, and many fans of the Catalan giants may well be bitterly disappointed, as he will have at some stage been viewed as the ideal heir to the legendary Lionel Messi.

The 28-year-old remains a world class talent even if he continues to divide opinion, and in many ways it’s a shame he left Barca when he did.

There’s no doubt, however, that the club has gone downhill since then and it’s unsurprising to see AS claim Neymar is in doubt about the sporting project at the Nou Camp.

The report adds that his salary demands might also make a move unrealistic due to Barcelona’s financial woes.