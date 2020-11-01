Manchester United and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton has been diagnosed with dementia, his family have confirmed.

This is according to a report from the Telegraph, which states that Charlton’s family gave permission for the story to go public to help raise awareness about the illness.

Charlton is widely regarded as perhaps the greatest English footballer of all time, having performed at a high level for many years with both Man Utd and the national team.

The 83-year-old was a World Cup winner with England in 1966, and also won multiple league titles and the European Cup with United, as well as the prestigious individual honour of the Ballon d’Or.

It is sad to hear news of Charlton’s declining health, which follows the death of his brother Jack Charlton earlier this year.

The Telegraph notes that he also suffered from dementia, along with other members of that 1966 England squad, raising questions once again about players heading the ball too much and suffering adverse effects for it later in life.