“Surely has to come on” – These Man United fans demand the introduction of summer signing after poor first half vs Arsenal

The summer signing of Donny van de Beek is starting to look stranger and stranger at Man United, and it will continue to get worse as he sits on the bench.
He arrived when the club was desperate for signings so it was heralded as a big moment, while he can’t be deemed a flop because he’s looked bright and dangerous when he’s been on the pitch.
There must be something behind the scenes as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer figures out how to get him into the team, but it can’t be helping his confidence either.
The game against Arsenal this evening is a prime example as United have struggled in possession and Rashford and Greenwood are looking isolated up front, so they need someone who can get up with them in attack.
The Dutchman is capable of helping with both of those things, so it’s not a surprise to see that the fans are demanding his presence in the second half:
The formation setup is kind of narrow. And besides our passes have been really floppy. If we are going to maintain that same formation. Van De Beek must come on for Pogba.
— Streetz Chairman (@KOD_Gh) November 1, 2020
Change of formation and personnel needed Danny,lucky to level at ht.Get Van De Beek on someone who can take the ball under pressure and take it both feet.
— Lee Brady (@leesb1977) November 1, 2020
Diamond isn’t working for United because Mctominay has no idea what to do as an 8. You’d think he was playing holding. Van De Beek surely has to come on
— Calum Maclennan (@CalumMaclennan) November 1, 2020
Gotta bring on Van De Beek for McTominay to give us more creativity in the midfield
— Mark Forder@blacklivesmatter (@marky1999) November 1, 2020
Van de Beek would help us retain possession and Cavani’s hold up play would make a difference here.
— Nathan (@nlesport_) November 1, 2020
Get van de beek and matic on for fred and mctominay.
— Ellis Ward (@EllisWa26629925) November 1, 2020
There is no consistency at all and no chance of that changing without a change at the top and not just in management but ownership and board. The whole set up at United is fragmented and poor old Ole does not have a clue, one minute job saved the next abysmal football and a home loss. Three home games three home losses. New manager needed and new pride. It will not be long before the better of United’s players are seeking transfers to win things they will not win at United.