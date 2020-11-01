“Surely has to come on” – These Man United fans demand the introduction of summer signing after poor first half vs Arsenal

The summer signing of Donny van de Beek is starting to look stranger and stranger at Man United, and it will continue to get worse as he sits on the bench.

He arrived when the club was desperate for signings so it was heralded as a big moment, while he can’t be deemed a flop because he’s looked bright and dangerous when he’s been on the pitch.

There must be something behind the scenes as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer figures out how to get him into the team, but it can’t be helping his confidence either.

The game against Arsenal this evening is a prime example as United have struggled in possession and Rashford and Greenwood are looking isolated up front, so they need someone who can get up with them in attack.

The Dutchman is capable of helping with both of those things, so it’s not a surprise to see that the fans are demanding his presence in the second half:

The formation setup is kind of narrow. And besides our passes have been really floppy. If we are going to maintain that same formation. Van De Beek must come on for Pogba. — Streetz Chairman (@KOD_Gh) November 1, 2020

Change of formation and personnel needed Danny,lucky to level at ht.Get Van De Beek on someone who can take the ball under pressure and take it both feet. — Lee Brady (@leesb1977) November 1, 2020

Diamond isn’t working for United because Mctominay has no idea what to do as an 8. You’d think he was playing holding. Van De Beek surely has to come on — Calum Maclennan (@CalumMaclennan) November 1, 2020

Gotta bring on Van De Beek for McTominay to give us more creativity in the midfield — Mark Forder@blacklivesmatter (@marky1999) November 1, 2020

Van de Beek would help us retain possession and Cavani’s hold up play would make a difference here. — Nathan (@nlesport_) November 1, 2020