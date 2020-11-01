Video: Arsenal defender Gabriel avoids red card vs Man United despite looking resigned to his fate for foul on Greenwood

It’s been nice to have a big Premier League game pass without any serious controversy, although Man United vs Arsenal might have been one of the dullest games this season.

There was an interesting moment shortly after Arsenal took the lead where Gabriel was on a booking and fouled Mason Greenwood:

Pictures from Sky Sports

Greenwood does have the Brazilian beaten in a dangerous area while Gabriel pulls the shirt and also trips him up so everything is there for a textbook yellow card.

VAR doesn’t get involved in second yellow decisions like this and the foul is given so it’s not like Dean made an outrageous error, but it does fall into the category of “seen them given”