Video: Arsenal loanee Lucas Torreira shows quality control to score volley for Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna

Arsenal FC
In the 88th minute of the La Liga tie against Osasuna, Lucas Torreira secured a win for loan club Atletico Madrid with a wonderfully taken goal.

Former foe and now teammate Kieran Trippier floated a lovely cross into the near post, with the Arsenal man controlling the ball beautifully before volleying it into the top corner.

Who’d have thought that these guys would be combining for a goal in La Liga a couple of years ago?

Pictures from Premier Sports and La Liga TV.

Torreira was shipped out on loan in the final stages of the transfer window after falling down the pecking order at Arsenal.

