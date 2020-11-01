Video: Aubameyang ends goal drought for Arsenal after Paul Pogba concedes penalty vs Man United

In the 67th minute of today’s Premier League tie against Arsenal, Paul Pogba made an error for Manchester United that could cost them bragging rights against their rivals.

Willian faced up Luke Shaw before slipping the ball through to marauding wing-back Hector Bellerin, Pogba recklessly hacked down the Spaniard, leaving the referee to point to the spot.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang showed he can handle the pressure as he stepped up and tucked the ball into the bottom corner, sending David de Gea the wrong way.

It's a nightmare for Paul Pogba and #MUFC! ? The midfielder brings down Hector Bellerin in the box and Mike Dean points to the spot! ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

This is Aubameyang’s first Premier League goal since he signed a new contract with the Gunners, with his last coming in the opening win against relegation candidates Fulham.

Mikel Arteta’s men deserve the lead, they’ve been the better side so far, showing considerably more intent when it comes to attacking.