Video: Aubameyang escapes yellow card for foul on Bruno Fernandes as these Man United fans blast ‘shocking’ decision

Some Manchester United fans have been left furious after Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang escaped a yellow card for a nasty challenge on Bruno Fernandes.

In the 28th minute of the tie, Fernandes was charging forward when Aubameyang stopped the playmaker in his tracks with a rough slide tackle.

Mike Dean rightfully awarded a free-kick but didn’t book Aubameyang, the first-half has already seen yellow cards for Fred, Gabriel Magalhaes and Rob Holding.

Aubameyang was lucky to escape without a card here. There was no ill will between the stars though, as the striker apologised to Fernandes immediately.

Pictures from Astro Super Sport.

Here’s how some United fans reacted to the moment:

No yellow card for Aubameyang? Shocking — The President #EndSarsNow?? (@AshleyMakgatho) November 1, 2020

29’ Aubameyang with a dirty tackle on Bruno. Where is the yellow card there? BLOODY HELL MIKE DEAN! — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) November 1, 2020

How’s that not a yellow for Aubameyang plese? — ? (@Flex_a96) November 1, 2020

How’s that not a yellow for Aubameyang? — Jack (@JackSportsTweet) November 1, 2020

How is that Aubameyang one not a yellow? This is the worst refereeing I’ve seen in a while — Tom Hart (@TomHartMUFC) November 1, 2020

How’s that not a card for Aubameyang? Mike dean really loves making the game about him — Indrajeet Garde (@teejardni_) November 1, 2020

Just me, or is that a card for Aubameyang if there is a crowd at Old Trafford? #MUNARS — Kyle Fletcher (@KIGFletcher) November 1, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Video: Willian hits the bar after Victor Lindelof tries to take on three Arsenal players near his own penalty area Video: Marcus Rashford destroys Arsenal’s Rob Holding with a sublime turn and nutmeg Agent admits that Chelsea made €40m bid for Serie A centre-back during Sarri’s reign

Are some of the Man United faithful exaggerating this call or did Aubameyang really deserve a yellow card in what’s been a very scrappy game so far?