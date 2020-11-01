Menu

Video: Aubameyang escapes yellow card for foul on Bruno Fernandes as these Man United fans blast ‘shocking’ decision

Some Manchester United fans have been left furious after Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang escaped a yellow card for a nasty challenge on Bruno Fernandes.

In the 28th minute of the tie, Fernandes was charging forward when Aubameyang stopped the playmaker in his tracks with a rough slide tackle.

Mike Dean rightfully awarded a free-kick but didn’t book Aubameyang, the first-half has already seen yellow cards for Fred, Gabriel Magalhaes and Rob Holding.

Aubameyang was lucky to escape without a card here. There was no ill will between the stars though, as the striker apologised to Fernandes immediately.

Pictures from Astro Super Sport.

Here’s how some United fans reacted to the moment:

Are some of the Man United faithful exaggerating this call or did Aubameyang really deserve a yellow card in what’s been a very scrappy game so far?

