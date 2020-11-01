Menu

Video: Callum Wilson scores penalty for Newcastle vs Everton after controversial call and lengthy VAR review

Newcastle were awarded a golden opportunity to take the lead against Everton following Sean Longstaff’s corner in the 53rd minute of the tie.

Longstaff fired a cross in at the near post, with Callum Wilson and Andre Gomes duelling for the ball. The referee deemed that Gomes hacked down the forward from behind and pointed to the spot.

VAR underwent a lengthy review as Wilson was made to wait in the box, the England international remained composed as he tucked the ball into the bottom corner, sending Olsen the wrong way.

Pictures from Sky Sports and Canal Sport.

Everton and their fans will be massively disappointed after this call, it’s the kind of soft shout that you hate when it goes against you but wish for when it’s in your favour.

Whilst it’s somewhat encouraging to see that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) at least reviewed the incident, should these decision be made quicker? Wilson waited some time before taking the spot-kick.

