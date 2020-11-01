Video: Cristiano Ronaldo rounds keeper to score for Juventus on return from Covid-19

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored just over a minute after coming on for Juventus in this afternoon’s tie against Spezia, marking the forward’s return after a spell on the sidelines due to Covid-19.
Ronaldo came on in the 56th minute for Paulo Dybala and it took the 35-year-old just two minutes to hit the back of the net on his return.
After some quality build-up play from Andrea Pirlo’s side, Alvaro Morata slipped Ronaldo in.
The Portuguese forward surged past a defender before rounding the goalkeeper and slotting the ball into the back of the net.
Cristiano Ronaldo GOAL on his return! pic.twitter.com/SpGDAIF2TO
— TC. (@totalcristiano) November 1, 2020
Pictures from beIN Sports.
Ronaldo has been unable to play for almost a month now, with the attacker first testing positive for Covid-19 during the October international break and now recovering.
This is Ronaldo’s fourth goal so far this season in Serie A, with the superstar bagging as much from just three appearances.