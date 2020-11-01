If it wasn’t for the offside flag hindering Alvaro Morata then Juve wouldn’t have missed Cristiano Ronaldo in recent weeks, but it’s good to see him back in action.

He’s had a big impact from the bench today on his return, and he’s sealed the victory with a lovely dinked penalty after a fairly questionable reaction from Federico Chiesa:

Pictures from beIN Sports

It does look like a foul so there’s no issue there, but there’s no way that the contact on Chiesa should make him go down in this manner, although he does deserve extra credit for making it look worse by faceplanting too.