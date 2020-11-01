(Video) Danny Ings piles misery on Aston Villa with stunning in-off-the-crossbar curler

Southampton are running riot at Villa Park as they currently lead the Villains 4-1 in today’s early Premier League kick-off.

Early first-half goals including two stunning free-kicks from James Ward-Prowse more or less settled today’s tie between the Saints and Villa, despite a second-half Tyrone Mings header pulling one back for his side.

However, Saints’ leading striker Ings has piled on Dean Smith’s misery with a stunning 58th-minute effort.

The Englishman who has continued his fine form from last season after beautifully curling home a stunning effort which went in off the crossbar and left former Arsenal keeper Emi Martinez with no chance.

Pictures courtesy of Direct RMC Sport