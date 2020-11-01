Menu

(Video) Danny Ings piles misery on Aston Villa with stunning in-off-the-crossbar curler

Aston Villa FC Southampton FC
Posted by

Southampton are running riot at Villa Park as they currently lead the Villains 4-1 in today’s early Premier League kick-off.

READ MORE: Video: Angry Lionel Messi booked after kicking ball at referee as Barcelona slip up again vs Alaves

Early first-half goals including two stunning free-kicks from James Ward-Prowse more or less settled today’s tie between the Saints and Villa, despite a second-half Tyrone Mings header pulling one back for his side.

However, Saints’ leading striker Ings has piled on Dean Smith’s misery with a stunning 58th-minute effort.

The Englishman who has continued his fine form from last season after beautifully curling home a stunning effort which went in off the crossbar and left former Arsenal keeper Emi Martinez with no chance.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: 39-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic shows he’s still a baller with superb goal for AC Milan
(Video) James Ward-Prowse comes up with two stunning free-kicks in 12 minutes against Aston Villa
Video: Angry Lionel Messi booked after kicking ball at referee as Barcelona slip up again vs Alaves

Can Ings force himself into England’s Euro squad next year? – Let us know in the comments.

Pictures courtesy of Direct RMC Sport

More Stories danny ings

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.