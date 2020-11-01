Video: Former Arsenal kid Yunus Musah shows INCREDIBLE pace and poise to score his first Valencia goal

Arsenal are in a good place just now where there is a clear pathway from the youth team to the first team, but they might be starting to wonder if it was a mistake to let Yunus Musah go to Valencia.

He was only involved with the B team last season but he was promoted after the fire sale in the summer, and he certainly looks like a decent prospect.

He’s just scored this goal tonight, and he shows unreal pace and confidence to run the length of the pitch before slotting it away:

It's a fantastic first senior goal from Yunus Musah! ? What a moment for the 17-year-old Englishman as he gives Valencia the lead ? pic.twitter.com/0hcqb1U8i4 — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) November 1, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sports