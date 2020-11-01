Menu

Video: Former Arsenal kid Yunus Musah shows INCREDIBLE pace and poise to score his first Valencia goal

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal are in a good place just now where there is a clear pathway from the youth team to the first team, but they might be starting to wonder if it was a mistake to let Yunus Musah go to Valencia.

He was only involved with the B team last season but he was promoted after the fire sale in the summer, and he certainly looks like a decent prospect.

He’s just scored this goal tonight, and he shows unreal pace and confidence to run the length of the pitch before slotting it away:

Pictures from beIN Sports

More Stories Yunus Musah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.