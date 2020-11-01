Menu

Video: Former Real Madrid duo link up for Spurs as Reguilon tees up Gareth Bale to make it 2-1

Brighton and Hove Albion Tottenham FC
It looked like Spurs were going to be caught up in another VAR controversy that prevented them from winning, but Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon have stepped up to regain the lead.

Bale is on loan from Real Madrid and they also have the option to re-sign Reguilon, so Real fans will be interested to see how the pair are getting on.

In many ways it’s a simple goal with a cross and a header into the back of the net, but they make it look so easy:

