Video: Harry Kane scores ice-cold penalty for Spurs after tight call against Brighton

In the 11th minute of tonight’s Premier League clash against Brighton, Tottenham Hotspur were awarded a golden opportunity to take the lead after a close penalty call.

As Kane prepared to control a wayward clearance following a dangerous cross from Yves Bissouma, former Liverpool star Adam Lallana crashed through the forward’s back on the edge of the area.

The incident took place right on the line, with the referee pointing to the spot.

Kane stepped up as confidently as ever as he hammered the ball into the bottom corner, sending Brighton stopper Robert Sanchez the wrong way.

Pictures from beIN Sports and Canal Sport.

This is hardly a massively controversial call, Kane appeared to be right on the line, so it seems somewhat fair that a penalty was awarded as he would’ve brought the ball down in the box.