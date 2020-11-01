Menu

(Video) Jack Grealish bags last minute consolation goal in seven goal thriller against Southampton

Aston Villa FC Southampton FC
Posted by

Despite a late flurry from Dean Smith’s Aston Villa, the Villains were unable to pull off a shock comeback after previously trailing 4-0 to Southampton in today’s early Premier League kick-off.

READ MORE: Video: Arsenal loanee Lucas Torreira shows quality control to score volley for Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna

First-half goals from Jannik Vestergaard and a 12-minute free-kick double from James Ward-Prowse appeared to set the Saints well on their way to claiming all three-points.

The second-half brought a stunning Danny Ings effort which piled the misery on Smith’s side, however, a late comeback with goals from Tyrone Mings and Ollie Watkins set-up an exciting finish.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Arsenal loanee Lucas Torreira shows quality control to score volley for Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna
Sir Bobby Charlton diagnosed with dementia
Neymar makes big decision on potential Barcelona transfer return

Villa came so close to completing a brilliant comeback, but it wasn’t to be with captain Jack Grealish bagging Villa’s third in the 97th-minute which turned out to be nothing more than a consolation as the game ended 4-3 to Southampton.

Pictures courtesy of Direct RMC Sport

More Stories Jack Grealish

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.