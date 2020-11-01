Video: Man United ace Andreas Pereira scores lovely half-volley on first start for Lazio

In the 14th minute of this afternoon’s Serie A encounter against Torino, Andreas Pereira bagged his first goal for Lazio on his first start for the Italian giants.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic played a lovely pass over the top and into Vedat Muriqi, with the forward whizzing the ball across goal with a cross.

Wing-back Patric met the ball at the far post and laid it off first-time to Pereira, with the Manchester United loanee drilling the ball into the bottom corner with a superb half-volley.

Andreas Pereira goal for Lazio pic.twitter.com/BRJbE1Rcxj — Son of Adam ? (@s_mofficial) November 1, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sports.

The versatile midfielder will be hoping to kick on after getting this goal under his belt, he’s only 24 years old so has plenty of time to establish himself as a quality player at the top level.