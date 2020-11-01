Video: Man United loanee concedes penalty shortly after scoring fine goal

It’s been a mixed game for Andreas Pereira so far today as he takes on Torino for loan club Lazio.

The Manchester United ace scored a well-taken goal to give his side the lead against Torino, only to let his side down by conceding a penalty that put them 2-1 down just ten minutes later…

Watch above as Pereira brings down Andrea Belotti, who then makes no mistake with his finish from the penalty spot.

Pereira hasn’t been able to establish himself at Man Utd, and it’s lapses of concentration or judgement like this that show you why.