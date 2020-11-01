Video: Marcus Rashford destroys Arsenal’s Rob Holding with a sublime turn and nutmeg

Arsenal are doing a good job of pinning Man United back in their own half so far, but there are signs that United could be dangerous on the break as Arsenal aggressively press further up the pitch.

Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have the pace to trouble most defences, and it’s clear that Rob Holding can’t keep up with Rashford once he gets the better of him:

Holding does well to avoid a booking here and it’s possibly because it came so early in the game, but it might make sense to sit off the strikers rather than getting too tight.