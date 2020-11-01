Video: More VAR controversy surrounding Spurs as Brighton survive review to make it 1-1

This might be the scantest of silver linings for Spurs fans, but at least this isn’t as bad as the VAR decision to give Newcastle a penalty a few weeks ago.

Brighton equalised through a nice finish from their dynamic right back Tariq Lamptey, but there was an issue with that tackle on Hojbjerg looked a bit like a foul:

Pictures from RMC Sport

The decision was reviewed by the ref on the pitch-side monitor, but he clearly didn’t see enough to overturn the initial decision:

You can usually tell by the reaction of the players if something is a foul, and the Spurs players are utterly furious with the ref after the goal initially goes in.

The ref also points to the ball during the initial incident but the replay shows the Brighton player gets nothing on it, so it won’t be a surprise if Jose Mourinho has a few things to say (or not) after the game.