Video: Roy Keane’s night of fury continues as he lambasts Arsenal players for calling the manager Mikel

It’s not been a positive night for Roy Keane after Tim Cahill stood up to him in the Sky Sports punditry, so it’s not a surprise that he’s tried to take some of that frustration out on someone.

This latest clip emerges after one of the Arsenal players referred to Mikel Arteta as “Mikel”, and you can see that Keane is furious about the lack of respect that it shows:

It’s funny to watch him getting so worked up but you do have to wonder if he’s now just turned into a parody of himself.

