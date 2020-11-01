Menu

Video: Tim Cahill takes advantage of distanced punditry as he picks a fight with Roy Keane over Man United vs Arsenal analysis

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

It would take a brave man to start a fight with Roy Keane, but Tim Cahill has started something today in the knowledge that the furious Irishman has to keep his distance due to social distancing rules.

They got into an argument after the game with Keane not accepting Cahill’s opinions about Arsenal showing some signs of progression, and it’s a fascinating if somewhat uncomfortable watch:

Keane doesn’t come off well here as Cahill is making a reasonable point about Arsenal – you can see signs of life and they’ve lost against some good teams.

You can be sure that Keane will ask for someone who won’t pipe up and challenge him next time he’s on.

 

More Stories Roy Keane tim cahill

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Paul Newman says:
    November 1, 2020 at 7:54 pm

    The two of the three loses were against Man City and Liverpool away!!!!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.