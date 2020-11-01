Video: Tim Cahill takes advantage of distanced punditry as he picks a fight with Roy Keane over Man United vs Arsenal analysis

It would take a brave man to start a fight with Roy Keane, but Tim Cahill has started something today in the knowledge that the furious Irishman has to keep his distance due to social distancing rules.

They got into an argument after the game with Keane not accepting Cahill’s opinions about Arsenal showing some signs of progression, and it’s a fascinating if somewhat uncomfortable watch:

?"Can I ask you one question, how many league games have Arsenal lost this season, all of a sudden Arsenal are the new Bayern Munich do me a favour?" ? Roy Keane & Tim Cahill's debate over if mangers should motivate their players and Arsenal's form @Tim_Cahill pic.twitter.com/5t6kADbPcx — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 1, 2020

Keane doesn’t come off well here as Cahill is making a reasonable point about Arsenal – you can see signs of life and they’ve lost against some good teams.

You can be sure that Keane will ask for someone who won’t pipe up and challenge him next time he’s on.