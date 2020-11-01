Video: Victor Lindelof saves Man United twice with some outstanding last ditch defending

It’s been a poor first half from Man United as they’ve struggled to take control of any part of the game, but there have been a few good examples of reactive play.

Victor Lindelof has really struggled when it’s come to building the play from the back, but he came up with two vital touches here to deny dangerous Arsenal attacks:

The second one is truly outstanding because Lacazette has a golden chance to put Arsenal ahead, but Lindelof just does enough to divert the ball and ruins the chance.

He was also caught out moments later and nearly gifted Arsenal the lead as Willian hit the bar so it hasn’t been perfect, but this gives you an idea of what he can do.