Video: Willian hits the bar after Victor Lindelof tries to take on three Arsenal players near his own penalty area

It’s been a mixed game for Victor Lindelof so far, as he’s come up with a couple of fantastic last ditch touches to ruin a dangerous attack for Arsenal.

The problem is that he and Maguire are so slow when trying to play out from the back, and they are just standing and watching as the press comes at them.

This is one of the worst examples as the Swede just stands and eventually loses the ball as he tries to take on three Arsenal players, and Willian is so close to punishing them as he hits the bar:

Pictures from the English Premier League