‘We go again next week’ – These Arsenal fans react to ‘awful’ lineup vs Manchester United

Mikel Arteta has made three changes to the Arsenal side that lost to Leicester last weekend ahead of today’s mammoth clash against rivals Manchester United.

Rob Holding returns from injury to replace David Luiz in the back three, whilst Mohamed Elneny partners Thomas Partey in midfield over Granit Xhaka or Dani Ceballos and Willian starts in the front three.

It appears as though the Spaniard is still set to deploy a 3-4-3/5-2-3 formation, with the selection of players suggesting that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will once again start on the left-wing.

There have been vast calls for Arsenal’s captain to start as a centre-forward after a rough patch so far this season, with the Gabon superstar not scoring in the top-flight since he signed a new contract.

? Three changes from last Sunday… ?? Holding, Elneny, Willian

?? David Luiz, Xhaka, Ceballos#MUNARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 1, 2020

Here’s how some of the Arsenal faithful have reacted to Arteta’s teamsheet:

Awful, awful lineup — William (fan account) (@OzilThings) November 1, 2020

We go again next week. — ‘ (@Hamza_AFCv2) November 1, 2020

Hahaha you had me. Nice joke. Now where’s the real team sheet. — WelBeast (@WelBeast) November 1, 2020

What does our best striker have to do to get a run down the middle ???? — G?? ???Arsenal (@GDAFC121) November 1, 2020

Willian starting over Pépé, Mikel has blood on his hands — Pépé is a ??? (@NotYourWinger) November 1, 2020

Stop benching Pepe and starting Lacazette — Paddy (@PaddyArsenal) November 1, 2020

Willock and Nelson not making the team is a disgrace. — Michael Sharelis (@mshareli15) November 1, 2020

Club-record singing Nicolas Pepe remains on the bench, with the Ivorian fitting the role of a potential impact player off the bench so far this season.

Just two points separate the sides in the table, after mixed starts to the season, neither side can afford to drop points this afternoon, otherwise they’ll fall further behind in the top four race.