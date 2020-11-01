Worrying stat regarding Lionel Messi’s decisive goals for Barcelona emerges after slow start to season

One of Spain’s most reliable statisticians, MisterChip, has shared a worrying stat regarding Lionel Messi’s performances for Barcelona over the last year.

MisterChip, formally known as Alexis, reports that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner has not scored a ‘decisive goal’ for Barcelona away from home in any competition for 11 months now.

A decisive goal is seen as one that serves to break a tie in the scores (fire Barcelona ahead) or reduce a disadvantage. With Messi’s last of this nature coming against Atletico Madrid last December.

This comes after Ronald Koeman’s side drew 1-1 against Deportivo Alaves on Saturday night.

#OJOALDATO – Messi no marca un gol decisivo (gol que sirve para deshacer un empate o para reducir una desventaja) fuera de casa (en cualquier competición oficial) desde hace 11 meses (hizo el 0-1 contra el Atlético de Madrid, el 1 de diciembre de 2019). pic.twitter.com/kCgReu8dvx — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) October 31, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Video: Man United loanee concedes penalty shortly after scoring fine goal “Absolute nonsense” – Jamie Carragher hits out at Liverpool fan conspiracy Video: Man United ace Andreas Pereira scores lovely half-volley on first start for Lazio

Messi has endured a slow start to the season (by his unmatched high standards) after failing in his wishes to secure a transfer away from Barcelona this summer.

All three of the Argentine’s goals so far have come from the penalty spot, however Messi remains a lethal creator for his teammates with four direct assists and a few more key passes leading to goals.

Barcelona have been mixed so far this season in La Liga, with two wins, two losses and two draws. They now sit eight points behind heated rivals Real Madrid, they can cut that slightly with their game in hand.