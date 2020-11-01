Menu

Worrying stat regarding Lionel Messi’s decisive goals for Barcelona emerges after slow start to season

FC Barcelona
Posted by

One of Spain’s most reliable statisticians, MisterChip, has shared a worrying stat regarding Lionel Messi’s performances for Barcelona over the last year.

MisterChip, formally known as Alexis, reports that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner has not scored a ‘decisive goal’ for Barcelona away from home in any competition for 11 months now.

A decisive goal is seen as one that serves to break a tie in the scores (fire Barcelona ahead) or reduce a disadvantage. With Messi’s last of this nature coming against Atletico Madrid last December.

This comes after Ronald Koeman’s side drew 1-1 against Deportivo Alaves on Saturday night.

See More: Video: Angry Lionel Messi booked after kicking ball at referee as Barcelona slip up again vs Alaves

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Man United loanee concedes penalty shortly after scoring fine goal
“Absolute nonsense” – Jamie Carragher hits out at Liverpool fan conspiracy
Video: Man United ace Andreas Pereira scores lovely half-volley on first start for Lazio

Messi has endured a slow start to the season (by his unmatched high standards) after failing in his wishes to secure a transfer away from Barcelona this summer.

All three of the Argentine’s goals so far have come from the penalty spot, however Messi remains a lethal creator for his teammates with four direct assists and a few more key passes leading to goals.

Barcelona have been mixed so far this season in La Liga, with two wins, two losses and two draws. They now sit eight points behind heated rivals Real Madrid, they can cut that slightly with their game in hand.

More Stories Deportivo Alaves Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.