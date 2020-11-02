Menu

“By far the signing of the summer” – These fans absolutely purring over Arsenal star’s performance vs Man Utd

Loads of Arsenal fans and even a few neutrals are hugely impressed by Gabriel Magalhaes after a rock-solid display in yesterday’s win over Manchester United.

The young Brazilian was immense for the Gunners in their 1-0 win at Old Trafford, helping them to a big three points and a clean sheet, and the added bonus of their first win away to a big six side in more than five years.

Arsenal urgently needed to strengthen in defence this summer after some below-par displays from the likes of David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos last season, and Gabriel looks increasingly like a superb piece of business.

The 22-year-old shone at Lille but he’s adjusted remarkably quickly to a more competitive and physical league, and that’s very encouraging for a young player who should still have his best years ahead of him.

Here’s a clip of some of Gabriel’s best moments against Man Utd, and it shows just how important he could be for Arsenal…

It’s little wonder this lot are getting very excited and praising this fine piece of business in the transfer market by Arsenal…

