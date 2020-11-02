Loads of Arsenal fans and even a few neutrals are hugely impressed by Gabriel Magalhaes after a rock-solid display in yesterday’s win over Manchester United.

The young Brazilian was immense for the Gunners in their 1-0 win at Old Trafford, helping them to a big three points and a clean sheet, and the added bonus of their first win away to a big six side in more than five years.

Arsenal urgently needed to strengthen in defence this summer after some below-par displays from the likes of David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos last season, and Gabriel looks increasingly like a superb piece of business.

The 22-year-old shone at Lille but he’s adjusted remarkably quickly to a more competitive and physical league, and that’s very encouraging for a young player who should still have his best years ahead of him.

Here’s a clip of some of Gabriel’s best moments against Man Utd, and it shows just how important he could be for Arsenal…

One of the best individual performances in the league so far ? (?: @Billyinho7) pic.twitter.com/uJ3KI2fblR — Pépé is a ??? (@NotYourWinger) November 2, 2020

It’s little wonder this lot are getting very excited and praising this fine piece of business in the transfer market by Arsenal…

Gabriel is by far the signing of the summer in every single league 21 mil for the best CB in the prem and the 3rd best CB in the world — Gabriel Magalhães (@G_Magalhaes6) November 2, 2020

Gabriel is the best signing of the Premier League season yet. Quite incredible to come to England from France and immediately stand out. — #endpolicebrutality #endswat?? (@Josef_diamond) November 2, 2020

Gabriel might be the best signing this club has made for many, many years. — ???? (@aubamebangbang) November 2, 2020

I was expecting Partey to hit the ground running, but I thought Gabriel might take a few months to settle. 22-years old. Limited English. No football since March. Thrown in straight away. Yet, 2 months in, he has been our best performer so far this season. £23m. What a signing. pic.twitter.com/alLooC4jSN — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) November 2, 2020

Gabriel is the best signing of the Premier League season yet. Quite incredible to come to England from France and immediately stand out. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) November 2, 2020

Gabriel Maghalaes has been the best summer signing in the PL of this window Discuss. pic.twitter.com/MlU3d3NC6O — Joseph (@flyingindianman) November 1, 2020

Gabriel has to be the best summer signing man literally hasn’t had a bad performance since he signed — #LacardiB Out (@AfcIgbin) November 1, 2020

I wish we got Gabriel man — Harvey (@UtdHarvv) November 2, 2020