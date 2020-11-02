Arsenal defender Rob Holding has put salt into Manchester United’s wounds by claiming the Gunners could have won by an even bigger margin yesterday.

It was a rare win for Arsenal away against a top six side, and an even rarer one at Old Trafford in particular – their first Premier League victory on United’s ground since all the way back in 2006.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the winner from the penalty spot in the second half, but he’d missed other good chances, while Bukayo Saka and Thomas Partey also came close.

Holding feels on another day this could have been an even more one-sided score-line, and few could argue that Arsenal were the deserved winners on the day.

“Yeah, happy with the performance and the clean sheet. We’ve not won here in 14 years in the league so it’s nice to get that off our backs,” Holding is quoted by the Evening Standard.

United had been on a decent run in recent away games and in the Champions League prior to this game, but they’ll certainly agree that 1-0 perhaps flattered them in this match, which is very worrying.

The Red Devils have, somewhat remarkably, failed to win any of their first four home league games of the season, losing against Arsenal, Tottenham and Crystal Palace and drawing with Chelsea – a shocking run for a club of this size, and for one that has invested so much in big-name signings in recent years.