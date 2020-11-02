Mikel Arteta does something no Arsenal manager has been able to do in nearly 100 years

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has done something not achieved by a Gunners manager since Herbert Chapman in 1926 – win both of his first two games against Manchester United.

The north Londoners have a poor record against Man Utd, and ended a particularly dreadful run away from home against the Red Devils with a 1-0 win in yesterday’s Premier League clash.

Arsenal waited 14 years for a win at Old Trafford but finally got it yesterday, and Arteta also achieved a home win over United back in January.

As noted in the tweet below, this marks an impressive feat by Arteta, who has managed something that even greats such as Arsene Wenger and George Graham could not…

Mikel Arteta has become the first Arsenal manager since 1926 to beat Manchester United in their first two games against them!

Arsenal also ended a poor run away from home against the big six sides, with a 2-0 win away to Manchester City back in 2015 their most recent such victory before yesterday’s game.

All in all, the Spanish tactician seems to have the club on the right track after a difficult final few years under Wenger and a poor spell under Unai Emery.