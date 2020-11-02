According to ESPN, Barcelona have intensified their interest exciting Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez, with the Catalan outfit trying to sign the ace in the summer transfer window.

ESPN report that Barcelona held talks regarding a low-cost deal for the 21-year-old, which would’ve seen him stay on loan at Almeria, but Benfica put a stop to this by signing Nunez for around €24m.

It’s added that the Blaugrana’s transfer talks for the 6ft2 all-around forward were ‘informal’, with Ronald Koeman’s side stepping up their interest in Nunez following his impressive start in Portugal.

Nunez, who has won two caps for Uruguay and is shaping up as a key piece of the nation’s future, has scored four goals and provided five assists in eight appearances across all competitions so far.

ESPN report that sporting director Ramon Planes is still working on potential signings, whilst Barcelona remain in a difficult financial position and following the resignation of president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

ESPN’s Barcelona correspondent Moises Lorens adds that Ronald Koeman has already okayed the signing of Nunez, with Benfica holding 80% of the striker’s rights:

It’s added that one of the next president’s prime focuses will be finding a new long-term centre-forward with Barcelona failing to replace Luis Suarez as they cast the icon away to Atletico Madrid.

ESPN claim that Nunez is one of the side’s option, with the Blaugrana potentially making another swoop for Memphis Depay in the January window – as the Lyon star will be in the final six months of his deal.

Nunez was only with Almeria with a season after breaking through at Penarol, the ace bagged 16 goals in 32 La Liga 2 appearances last season, helping the side finish fourth.

Nunez actually shares the same birthday as Barcelona great Lionel Messi, June 24, so perhaps this is a sign that the Uruguayan can be a key figure in the side’s long-term plans.