Truth emerges around Barcelona bargain deal as 400% increase in transfer fee is mentioned

Barcelona looked to have secured the bargain of the century in Pedri, but Marca report that the initial €5M deal could rise as high as €25M in the future.

Pedri, just 17-years-old, has already established himself as an important figure under Ronald Koeman.

Both he and Ansu Fati have eased fears at the Nou Camp that Barcelona’s golden generation is behind them, with many of their star men now the wrong side of 30-years-old.

Pedri looks to be an absolute gem and a player who is certain to be at the top of the game for the years to come. What’s even more remarkable about his arrival at Barca is, as per Marca, the initial fee was €5M.

Bargains of that kind are hard to come by in football nowadays, but Marca suggest that Barcelona haven’t exactly secured the deal of the century, with there being a possibility the fee could rise to €25M – a 400% increase on the initial figure.

As is the case with most transfer deals nowadays, that’s as a result of complex add-ons and performance related bonuses. Either way, it seems unlikely that Barca will get away with paying just €5M.

Nonetheless, if Pedri becomes the player he looks destined to be, even €25M will be looked back on as a bargain.