According to SportWitness via today’s edition of Spanish publication Sport, Barcelona are preparing to launch a final offer worth €8m to sign Manchester City ace Eric Garcia in the January transfer window.

Sport report that the Catalan outfit aren’t willing to offer more than €8m more for their former academy talent, as Garcia’s contract expires next summer, this will be their ‘final offensive’.

It’s added that the €8m bid is ‘considerably’ lower than what the side offered for the 19-year-old in the summer, but this deal will be an upfront one – no add-ons are included.

Sport claim that the club’s hierarchy have already sanctioned this move after Ronald Koeman’s request to bolster their threadbare defence, with other potential additions to be discussed this week.

It’s suggested that the recruitment of a central defender is seen as a ‘very urgent’ bit of business by the club, with Barcelona only having four senior options to call on in this position.

???? El Barça ofrecerá 8M al City para fichar a Eric Garcia en enero. La Gestora ya ha dado el OK para realizar la oferta. Koeman no quiere esperar a verano #fcblive pic.twitter.com/CDvpRoyx0I — Albert Rogé (@albert_roge) November 1, 2020

More Stories / Latest News “By far the signing of the summer” – These fans absolutely purring over Arsenal star’s performance vs Man Utd Chelsea lost out on sales of two first-team players days before deadline as deals fell through Paul Pogba explains how Mikel Arteta’s tactics were key as Arsenal beat Manchester United

Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet remain as the side’s starting pairing, with promising youngster Ronald Araujo now the third-choice due to injury-prone Samuel Umtiti’s continued fitness struggles.

Garcia enjoyed an encouraging start to his professional career after breaking into City’s first-team last season, starting 15 of his 20 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s current side.

Garcia’s now dropped down the pecking order following the arrivals of Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias in the transfer window, with the talent making four appearances so far.

The 6ft ace would be a quality addition for a fee of around €8m or on a free transfer next summer, Garcia has recently been introduced to the Spain senior team, winning two caps to date.