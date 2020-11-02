Chelsea legend casts doubt over Blues star’s future at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea legend Alan Hudson has raised doubts over the future of Christian Pulisic at Stamford Bridge after his struggles under Frank Lampard.

The USA international has been in and out of the Chelsea first-team due to a combination of fitness and form, though at times many would agree he’s been slightly harshly overlooked by the Blues.

Pulisic is a top talent on his day, and really started to impress towards the end of last season, only for his place to come under threat from new signings Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech.

Hudson claims to have heard that Pulisic is not a particularly popular player in the Chelsea dressing room, suggesting he has personal issues that might mean he’s finding it harder to really show his true potential with the west London club.

“I have heard that he is not the most popular player in the dressing room and wonder where the future lies,” Hudson told CaughtOffside. “But he is no doubt an outstanding talent, who, if he gets over his personal problems, can make this Chelsea team the team Frank Lampard fantasised about.

“He (Pulisic) seems to play his own game outside of the team … it might be me thinking of what I have been told, but it seems to look that way.

“Pulisic is the key to (maximising Chelsea’s attacking potential) this, but will he stay a happy player or go?”

Chelsea fans will no doubt hope Pulisic can put these issues behind him, if indeed they are a genuine problem behind the scenes.

Hudson’s claims follow the recent headlines surrounding Lampard’s attitude to Pulisic being shaped by the fact that he’s American.

Red Bull Salzburg boss Jesse Marsch recently told MLS Soccer: “Even Frank Lampard, when I spoke to him in preseason a year ago now, I was talking to him about having Christian Pulisic and he was kind of like, ‘Yeah, he’s got a lot to learn so we’ll see how he does’. I said to him, ‘Listen, he was at Dortmund, and they had a high level of tactical thinking, of playing, and he was very successful.’

“He was considered one of the best young players in Germany and that’s in a group of players with Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Joshua Kimmich, these kinds of players. He was in a group with those players, and it’s not just because he was talented but it was because he understood the tactics and understood how to fit in the game and he was developing a real astute way of how to play.

“I could see right away that Frank Lampard’s idea of Christian Pulisic was shaped a lot by the fact that he was American and not that his football education came a lot from what has happened in Germany. Since then, I think Lampard has learned that Pulisic is a lot better than he gave him credit for.”