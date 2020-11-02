Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has seemed to give Liverpool a potentially significant boost in the transfer market.

The future of Bayern star David Alaba has been up in the air for some time now as he nears the end of his contract, potentially making him a free agent at the end of the season.

Hainer now says the club have withdrawn their offer of a new contract for Alaba, which means he’s now almost certain to be heading out of the Allianz Arena unless there is a dramatic late U-turn on this.

The Austria international could either leave on a free in the summer, or perhaps in January as Bayern look to bring in a transfer fee for him while they still can, even if it’s a cut-price one.

Discussing talks with Alaba over a new deal, Hainer told BR24Sport: “The answer was that the offer is still unsatisfactory and that we should think further.

“Now we have decided to take the offer off the table completely. That means: There is no more offer,”

This could be good news for Liverpool, who have recently been linked with Alaba by Football Insider.

The Reds raided Bayern for Thiago Alcantara as he was in a similar situation in the transfer window just gone, and they could do well with a move for Alaba too.

The 28-year-old can provide cover at left-back and defensive midfield, but for now might be best utilised at centre-back, where LFC have a major injury crisis.

Jurgen Klopp recently lost Virgil van Dijk, possibly for the rest of the season, while Joel Matip has also struggled to stay fit, and even midfielder Fabinho, who had been filling in in defence, is now injured as well.

Alaba will now surely be available and Liverpool would do well to try and get him in on the cheap this January as they surely won’t find a better low-cost option to help them deal with their emergency at the back.