Video: Incredible pressing by unsung Arsenal hero Mohamed Elneny vs Manchester United

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny was something of a forgotten man going into this season, but he’s enjoyed a remarkable comeback for the Gunners.

Watch below as the Egypt international shows his tremendous work rate towards the end of yesterday’s 1-0 win over Manchester United…

This is just what Arsenal have lacked in big games so often, with Elneny’s battling qualities completely stifling any attempt by United to put a move together at a crucial stage in the match.

Few would have expected Elneny to have this kind of impact this season, so it will be interesting to see if he can keep it up.