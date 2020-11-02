‘He will land there’ – Sporting director believes Erling Haaland will sign for Liverpool in the future

According to German outlet WELT, Red Bull Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund has told Sky90 that Erling Haaland is destined to ‘land’ at Liverpool in a future transfer.

Freund was discussing the striker’s rapid rise to superstardom on German football show Sky90, professing that Salzburg were lift with no choice when Haaland left for Borussia Dortmund.

According to ABC, Dortmund paid a transfer fee of €20m for the Norwegian, but shelled out a further €23m in fees to agent Mino Raiola and another representative in father Alf-Inge Haaland.

The 20-year-old has managed to kick his game up another next level since joining Dortmund, Haaland has scored 21 goals and provided six assists in only 27 outings, with the prolific forward already hitting the back of the net eight times so far this season.

Here’s what Freund had to say on Haaland:

“Erling has really hit us, the talks with Dortmund were short. They told us that they have come to an agreement. We didn’t have that much influence on it, but it worked out correctly.”

“Many clubs were interested and got in touch. In the end it was a decision made by the player.”

The defining moment actually came whilst legend Lothar Matthaus discussed potential transfer destinations, with Freund responding to Liverpool being name-dropped with “He will land there.”

Freund added that the centre-forward is capable of playing in any league in the world:

“He can play for all clubs in the world. With his mentality, his will and his self-confidence, he will be able to make a mark on European football in the next ten years.”

The Athletic reported earlier this month that the Norway international’s contract includes a release clause of €75m that becomes active in the summer of 2022.

The Athletic add that Haaland is actually the prime long-term striker option for Liverpool’s rivals Manchester United, with the ace previously being managed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Molde.