Concern for Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool sit bottom of the Premier League in this stat area

Premier League champions Liverpool may sit top of the table after seven games played – but they’re bottom of the pile when it comes to one specific area.

You may think it bizarre that a team that was defeated 7-2 by Aston Villa would be top of the Premier League, but this is a bizarre season – it’s a bizarre year.

Jurgen Klopp’s men stumbled out of the blocks and lost their star man Virgil Van Dijk, yet still, are two points clear of nearest challengers Tottenham at the summit.

Despite that, Liverpool actually rank bottom when it comes to a specific stat area, one in which Chelsea are thriving – aerial duel success.

This can be impacted by loads of things, but Liverpool are currently posting the worst aerial win % in the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/czOFSsGSZP — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) November 2, 2020

While this certainly doesn’t tell the whole story of a team’s defensive quality, nor does it come close to doing so, it’s a significant area in a league which traditionally has placed value in it.

And should it not still?

Liverpool have the worst defensive record in the Premier League, while Chelsea are enjoying a flurry of clean sheets, despite a shaky start to the season at the back.

The Reds’ success both domestically and in Europe is going to be determined by, not only their mercurial attack, but their defence, and it’s currently faltering.

A team who wants to win the league should not be bottom of the table in any area – that’s the reality. Klopp needs to address this, else they won’t be top for long.