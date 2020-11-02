Revealed: Liverpool can complete transfer of big-name star with key promise

Liverpool are being linked with a transfer swoop for Bayern Munich star David Alaba as he heads towards the exit door at the Allianz Arena.

The Austria international is widely reported to be set to leave Bayern after all these years, having failed to agree a new contract with the reigning European Champions.

Liverpool are being listed as one of the suitors in the race for Alaba’s signature, with the Reds perhaps likely to benefit from adding a new option to strengthen their defence this January.

Jurgen Klopp faces an injury crisis in that position, with Virgil van Dijk set to miss perhaps the rest of the season, while Joel Matip has also had fitness struggles and Fabinho recently picked up a knock too.

Alaba could be a fine option for Liverpool at centre-back, but he’s also played left-back and midfield throughout his career.

And according to reports in Germany, the 28-year-old’s current preference is to move to a club where he’d play in midfield – not really a position Liverpool need to strengthen in.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City and Juventus are also thought to be in the running for Alaba, so he won’t exactly be spoiled for choice.

Our friends at Empire of the Kop also claim that LFC have not yet made any formal approach over Alaba, so it remains to be seen how strong the rumoured link even is.