Video: Keane massively lets Solskjaer off the hook in astonishing attack on Man United players

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has launched a stinging attack on the club’s players in an interesting video of his Sky Sports analysis yesterday.

Following United’s 1-0 defeat at home to Arsenal, Keane was clearly unimpressed with the way the players let the club down against the Gunners…

"Ole will lose his job working with these players – that's what is going to happen." ? Roy Keane gives a brutally honest assessment of #MUFC's current squad after another defeat at Old Trafford. ? This is a ???? watch! ? pic.twitter.com/4pOYe0yUHh — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 1, 2020

The former Red Devils captain insists it can’t just be manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer getting the blame for this, as he feels the players need to be able to motivate themselves.

Keane says he never looked to a manager to motivate him during his playing days, but we’re not sure if this seems a bit like the Irishman is just letting his old team-mate Solskjaer off the hook in a big way.