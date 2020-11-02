Manchester United have reportedly turned down the chance to seal the transfer of AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu after being contacted by his agent.

The Turkey international has shone at Milan and in previous spells in the Bundesliga, showing himself to be one of the finest passers of a ball in Europe and a real set-piece expert.

Still, it seems Man Utd are not interested in signing Calhanoglu, according to a report from The Athletic.

This is unsurprising, with United already having plenty of options in the middle of the park as it is, with summer signing Donny van de Beek failing to even earn a place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI against Arsenal yesterday.

This is despite Solskjaer lining up with a diamond midfield formation at Old Trafford against Arsenal, with the Norwegian arguably having too many players of that type.

Calhanoglu may well be better than some of the Red Devils’ current options in that department, but it’s hard to argue that he should be a priority for the club any time soon.

The 26-year-old surely won’t be short of suitors in the near future, however, with The Athletic claiming he’s heading towards being a free agent at the end of the season.