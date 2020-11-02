Paul Scholes lays into two Manchester United players following defeat vs Arsenal

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has slammed the lack of quality from the Red Devils’ midfield pairing of Fred and Scott McTominay yesterday in their 1-0 defeat against Arsenal.

The former United midfielder was unimpressed with their style in this game, saying they played more like defenders than midfielders as the Gunners claimed their first win at Old Trafford in 14 years.

Scholes is often outspoken about United’s issues and doesn’t hold back when he sees flaws in their game, and he clearly wasn’t happy with Fred and McTominay in this match.

The pundit, speaking to Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News, said: “It’s as poor as I’ve seen Manchester United at Old Trafford to be honest with you.

“You have to give Arsenal credit, they were very good but on other hand you have to expect more from United and the two midfield players especially.

“I said at half-time if you’re going to get your best, most creative players who can score goals on the ball then the two in midfield have to have some kind of possession and some kind of control but the quality was missing from them two.

“They were playing as centre halves, not central midfield players.”

United fans will no doubt be disappointed at their lack of quality in that area, especially when manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer somewhat surprisingly chose to name Donny van de Beek on the bench.

In fairness to Fred and McTominay, however, the likes of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes were not at their best either as Arsenal generally dominated the game throughout, contributing to Man Utd’s worst start at home in the league in 48 years.