Video: Man Utd star appears to lash out at Paul Pogba after Arsenal defeat

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay did not seem happy with Paul Pogba after yesterday’s defeat to Arsenal.

Pogba conceded the penalty that led to Arsenal’s winning goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and he had another sloppy game in general.

See below as McTominay appears to mouth “f**king Pogba” as he walks off the pitch…

I wonder who's to blame ? pic.twitter.com/MG3XnKqgjP — Michael Maguire (@MMaguire1882) November 1, 2020

We can’t know for sure if that is exactly what he’s saying, but it looks a lot like it from our best lip-reading efforts!

It’s easy to imagine that many of Pogba’s team-mates will have been frustrated with him yesterday, as the France international should’ve done better on the penalty and with his all-round game in general.