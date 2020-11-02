Paul Pogba explains how Mikel Arteta’s tactics were key as Arsenal beat Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has explained why he thinks Arsenal’s tactics were the key to their victory yesterday.

The France international wasn’t at his best as he conceded the penalty that led to Arsenal’s winning goal in Sunday’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

That said, Pogba was far from the only one to blame as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had another off-day at home, with the Red Devils yet to win a single home league game in four attempts so far this season.

Speaking after the game, Pogba says United found it difficult against an organised Arsenal side that got their shape and tactics right.

As quoted by the Daily Mirror, the 27-year-old says this made it difficult for both him and Bruno Fernandes to create chances from midfield.

“We need to do more with the ball creating chances,” said Pogba.

“I think maybe we didn’t expect to be man for man, me and Bruno [Fernandes], but after this we can adapt, we have to find a solution but we didn’t.

“That’s why we weren’t dangerous with the ball.

“We keep a clean sheet in the first half, like I say, details made the win for Arsenal today, they were in shape, they were waiting for us to make the mistake.

“We have to do better, the team, myself, it starts with me.”

United fans will be dismayed by their poor start at home, especially as Arsenal are usually opponents they have a lot of joy against.

This was the Gunners’ first win away to Man Utd in the Premier League since all the way back in 2006, and their first away to any big six opponent since 2015.