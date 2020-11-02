Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has attempted to explain his error that led to Arsenal being awarded a penalty in yesterday’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

The France international was at fault as he brought down Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin in the box when the Spaniard wasn’t in a particularly threatening position.

Man Utd fans won’t be happy with Pogba, who seems to be developing a habit of conceding soft penalties, with this his third of the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reign – more than any other player at the club in that time, according to BBC Sport.

We’re not sure Red Devils fans will be too impressed with Pogba’s explanation, however, as he simply said he was a bit out of breath and that led him to make the rash decision that ultimately led to Arsenal’s winning goal.

Speaking afterwards, as quoted by BBC Sport, the 27-year-old said: “Maybe I was a bit out of breath and it made me do this stupid mistake.

“I felt like I touched him a bit and I knew I was in the box. I shouldn’t have given a penalty away like that.

“I’m not the best defensively in the box but I can learn and work on that.”

Pogba has not been at his best for United for some time now and this error of judgement in a big game cost his side badly, with MUFC failing to win any of their first four home league games of the season for the first time in 48 years.