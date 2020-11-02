Mauricio Pochettino gives update on his future after prolonged absence from management

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino used his punditry role on MNF this evening to put himself in the managerial shop window.

Pochettino has been out of work every since his shock dismissal by Tottenham. The Argentine was given his marching orders just months after reaching the Champions League final after a slow start to the season.

He was, and still is, considered one of the best managers around, which is why it’s such a surprise that he has been out of the job for such a lengthy period of time.

Tonight’s appearance on MNF was the first we’ve seen of Pochettino for a long time – his new hair is testament to that – and he took his chance to state his intention to return to management.

Watch the video below of Poch on MNF. He sounds like he’s ready to get his teeth back into the action.

? – ‘I’m always ready to be involved in the game!’ Mauricio Pochettino insists he is ready to return to football and is ‘looking forward’…? Watch #MNF live on Sky Sports Premier League now! pic.twitter.com/zzo1LoQD1S — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 2, 2020

Perhaps the only reason Pochettino has not been fast-tracked back into a job is because a suitable role has not become available. How soon that will change, and thus how soon he will be back in the dugout, remains to be seen.