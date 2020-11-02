Jose Mourinho has given Tottenham star no explanation as exile continues

Dele Alli has not been included in a Tottenham Premier League starting eleven since the opening day, but according to the Daily Mail, he still has no idea why.

When Alli first moved to Spurs from MK Dons, he was considered one of the country’s hottest prospects.

His goal output in League One was Frank Lampard-esque, but of course, there was no guarantee that he was going to be able to replicate that at a higher level.

Having netted 28 Premier League goals in his first two campaigns in North London, Alli answered a lot of those questions – but he’s gone off the boil over the last 18 months.

Despite a flurry of goals after Jose Mourinho took charge, Alli has not been able to produce his best performance level on a consistent basis for some time now.

As a result, he has dropped out of the England squad and dropped out of the Spurs starting eleven.

Alli has not started a Premier League game since the opening day of the season, with his most recent appearance coming during the 1-0 defeat to Royal Antwerp, during which he was hauled off at half-time.

It’s safe to say he’s been left out in the cold by Mourinho, but as per the Daily Mail, there’s been no explanation given by the manager to Alli as to why.

The report claims that there has not been any dialogue at all between the pair over Alli being exiled, despite his continual omittance being a key topic for Tottenham fans.

It’s unclear whether Mourinho will pull Alli to one side at some point or give him the cold shoulder until he is eventually able to leave – but this tough man-management is all very Jose, isn’t it?