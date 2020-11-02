PSG could come again for Tottenham ace in January after three failed bids over the summer

PSG would be interested in signing Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli in the January transfer window, should he find himself on the market, according to the Daily Mail.

Alli has fallen out of favour in North London under Jose Mourinho and could be forced to depart if he wants to have any hope of representing England at next summer’s European Championships.

As per the Daily Mail, he was offered an escape route by PSG before the transfer window shut, three times, in fact, but Tottenham were not prepared to accept their loan propositions for Alli.

The 24-year-old now finds himself in limbo under Mourinho. If he is named in the matchday squad then he can count himself lucky – things have become that dire for him.

PSG would represent a fresh start in a new country and an opportunity to play alongside the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Could that be the catalyst for a revival?