Real Madrid and Barcelona leading race to sign world-class Bayern star on a free transfer

Real Madrid and Barcelona are leading the race to sign David Alaba from Bayern Munich on a free transfer, according to Sky Germany.

Alaba will be out of contract at the season’s end, which ought to have every top club in the world on high alert. The Austrian has been one of the best defenders on the planet for the best part of a decade, and is still only 28-years-old.

Starting as a left-back, Alaba established himself as one of the best around, before moving centrally and proving to be equally as accomplished in that role.

Whoever will be lucky enough to land him on a free transfer will have an undeniably world-class, versatile and experienced defender on their hands.

As per Sky Germany, Real Madrid and Barcelona, as they often are, are front of the queue to sign him. It looks as though a move to one of the two La Liga heavyweights is more plausible than a Premier League switch as of now.

But – things can change quickly in football. There ought to be plenty of interest in securing his services from within the English game, notably in Manchester…