‘Holiday has finished now’ – Mauricio Pochettino urged back to work by managerial counterpart

Speaking on MNF, Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers urged managerial counterpart Mauricio Pochettino to get back into the action.

Pochettino has been unemployed ever since being sacked by Tottenham. He could have probably done with the time away from the dugout after the emotional rollercoaster that was his Spurs career.

The ex-Espanyol and Southampton coach came agonisingly close to delivering both the Premier League title and Champions League with Spurs, but failed to actually win either.

Despite that, he is highly-regarded as a top manager, and rightly so. He transformed Tottenham into challengers, with Jose Mourinho inheriting a well-constructed squad, which is now performing to it’s potential.

While he is currently out of work, Pochettino joined the MNF team for Leicester City’s 4-1 win at Leeds United. After the game, Leicester boss Rodgers earned Poch to get back into the dugout as soon as possible.

Have a look at this.

“Mauricio’s holiday has finished now, he needs to get back to work!” ? Brendan Rodgers joins the #MNF studio after tonight’s match…? pic.twitter.com/4xKFDHVFW6 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 2, 2020

Where Pochettino will end up next is anyone’s guess, but if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is unable to turn Manchester United’s fortunes around in the coming weeks and months, could the Red Devils be the perfect destination?