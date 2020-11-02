Menu

‘Holiday has finished now’ – Mauricio Pochettino urged back to work by managerial counterpart

Leicester City FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Speaking on MNF, Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers urged managerial counterpart Mauricio Pochettino to get back into the action.

Pochettino has been unemployed ever since being sacked by Tottenham. He could have probably done with the time away from the dugout after the emotional rollercoaster that was his Spurs career.

The ex-Espanyol and Southampton coach came agonisingly close to delivering both the Premier League title and Champions League with Spurs, but failed to actually win either.

MORE: Mauricio Pochettino gives update on his future after prolonged absence from management

Despite that, he is highly-regarded as a top manager, and rightly so. He transformed Tottenham into challengers, with Jose Mourinho inheriting a well-constructed squad, which is now performing to it’s potential.

While he is currently out of work, Pochettino joined the MNF team for Leicester City’s 4-1 win at Leeds United. After the game, Leicester boss Rodgers earned Poch to get back into the dugout as soon as possible.

Have a look at this.

More Stories / Latest News
Mauricio Pochettino gives update on his future after prolonged absence from management
Ex-Man United coach says Paul Pogba doesn’t ‘deserve’ the ‘world class’ tag after ‘laboured’ performances
‘I was very close’ – Antonio Conte reveals all about history with Real Madrid

Where Pochettino will end up next is anyone’s guess, but if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is unable to turn Manchester United’s fortunes around in the coming weeks and months, could the Red Devils be the perfect destination?

More Stories Brendan Rodgers Mauricio Pochettino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.