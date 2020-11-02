Menu

‘We need to get Sancho’ – These Chelsea fans show concern after injury prone winger’s latest problem

Chelsea FC
Christian Pulisic sustained a hamstring injury in the warm-up at the weekend. Some Chelsea fans are now showing concern over his continual muscle problems.

Pulisic lit the Premier League on fire after the restart with his form for Chelsea. The American started the season slowly, but looks to have now really found his form at Stamford Bridge.

Unfortunately for Frank Lampard, Pulisic sustained a hamstring injury in the FA Cup final which ruled him out of the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

Pulisic was working his way up to full fitness, with a start against Burnley in the Premier League the next step in doing so, but as Simon Johnson reported on Twitter, he sustained a hamstring injury in the warm-up.

While in isolation suffering a hamstring problem ahead of a game is not such a big deal, this is the latest in a string of muscle injuries for Pulisic, which appears to have left the Chelsea faithful asking questions.

In reply to Johnson’s tweet, these Chelsea fans showed their concerns about Pulisic’s seeming inability to stay fit, with some calling for a new winger to be signed – and Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho being outlined as a potential solution for the Blues by one fan.

