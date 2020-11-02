‘We need to get Sancho’ – These Chelsea fans show concern after injury prone winger’s latest problem

Christian Pulisic sustained a hamstring injury in the warm-up at the weekend. Some Chelsea fans are now showing concern over his continual muscle problems.

Pulisic lit the Premier League on fire after the restart with his form for Chelsea. The American started the season slowly, but looks to have now really found his form at Stamford Bridge.

Unfortunately for Frank Lampard, Pulisic sustained a hamstring injury in the FA Cup final which ruled him out of the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

Pulisic was working his way up to full fitness, with a start against Burnley in the Premier League the next step in doing so, but as Simon Johnson reported on Twitter, he sustained a hamstring injury in the warm-up.

#CFC expect to discover the severity of Christian Pulisic’s injury today. I’ve been told he is having a scan on the hamstring strain he sustained during the warm-up ahead of the Burnley game on Saturday.

Pulisic has made just 5 appearances this season due to injury. — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) November 2, 2020

While in isolation suffering a hamstring problem ahead of a game is not such a big deal, this is the latest in a string of muscle injuries for Pulisic, which appears to have left the Chelsea faithful asking questions.

In reply to Johnson’s tweet, these Chelsea fans showed their concerns about Pulisic’s seeming inability to stay fit, with some calling for a new winger to be signed – and Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho being outlined as a potential solution for the Blues by one fan.

Sad. We need to get another winger in Jan cause he’s not reliable — edd (@eddiefrimp) November 2, 2020

we need to get Sancho man Pulisic just won’t be able to stay fit for 40 games a season… — r.?? (@Reeceinho) November 2, 2020

Christian Pulisic is becoming a concern for us. Never see him as an injury prone player. If he continues this way, the team will suffer a lot and it won’t benefits him as well. — ???? ?? (@CFC_AUDU) November 2, 2020

The boys hamstring is starting to be a major issue — Thabzie Wabzie son ? (@thabo_therex) November 2, 2020

Time waits for no man. Too injury prone we’ll sign another Lw next summer — ????? (@SW3CareFree) November 2, 2020

My guys got hamstrings made of breadsticks — care free N’Golo (@jack_cfc2003) November 2, 2020