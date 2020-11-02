Thiago’s father confirms star already had Liverpool transfer agreement when European giants expressed interest

The father of Liverpool and PSG stars Thiago and Rafinha Alcantara has opened up on his sons’ transfers this summer to France Football.

Mazinho, who won the World Cup and Copa America with Brazil, confirmed that Paris Saint-Germain wanted to sign Thiago, but the maestro had already reached an agreement with Liverpool.

Thiago shocked the football world when he decided to leave Champions League winners Bayern Munich for the Reds in the transfer window.

Mazinho admits that PSG chief and compatriot Leonardo expressed an interest in Thiago, with the French side leaving their approach too late, they actually signed younger brother Rafinha.

Creative midfielder Rafinha was one of the casualties of Barcelona’s overhaul, with the 27-year-old’s frustrating spell with the Catalan outfit coming to an end this summer.

Mazinho: “I had spoken with Leonardo a while ago for Thiago. There was already an agreement with Liverpool. Rafinha came up, but was unplanned. Everything accelerated on the final day. Leonardo wanted Thiago, he got Rafinha. For Rafa, it was a dream to join such a club.” #PSG — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) November 2, 2020

It was certainly a busy summer for the family, but Mazinho seems delighted with how it ended up for both of his sons.

Thiago has been offered the chance to test himself in the Premier League, whilst Rafinha has won the opportunity to receive more regular playing time at a top club than Barcelona would’ve offered.

Did PSG make a massive mistake in leaving it too late when it came to Thiago? The ace has shown glimpses of his world-class quality for Liverpool, but has been hindered by contracting Covid-19 and suffering an injury.